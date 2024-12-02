DOCOMO Digital, VTC Pay to scale mobile commerce in Vietnam

Leveraging DOCOMO Digital’s platform, which connects international merchants and payment providers with a single-API framework, VTC Pay will connect DOCOMO Digital’s partner international merchants with its users in Vietnam.

Established in 2009, VTC Pay has more than three million users. Its payment gateway is integrated with 34 banks and payment providers, including Visa, Mastercard, JCB, and Amex. VTC Pay’s mission is to develop cashless payment methods in Vietnam in order to give an impulse to domestic ecommerce.