DOCOMO Digital, Safaricom partner to serve M-PESA users in Kenya

The integration allows M-PESA customers to use the mobile money service to pay for goods and services from the app store.

The service is available to more than 27 million M-PESA customers in Kenya with an Android smartphone or tablet. Customers matching these criteria can purchase content and products from the Google Play Store and pay for them using M-PESA.

The solution seamlessly combines Google Play with the M-PESA purchase experience that Safaricom customers are used to when paying for goods and services.

The M-PESA and Google Play Store service will ensure that users are able to buy apps and games in Play Store, using their mobile money wallet.

For more information about DOCOMO Digital, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.