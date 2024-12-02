DOCOMO Digital launches payments network for sharing economy platforms

The platform gives vendors access to a free wallet to wallet payment network for gig and sharing economies. This service also includes loyalty programs and online KYC (Know Your Customer) features.

NOMO connects with any traditional online payment solution, allowing users to sell goods and services on their platform and handle international pay-outs, multi-currency wallet management and financial reconciliations reports.

The platform functions on subscription based REST API and integrates to marketplaces transaction systems, allowing them to automate pay-outs to their vendors’ wallets. Users can keep track of their funds and transactions using the NOMO mobile app, manage their balance account and receive tailored offers from partnering marketplaces.

DOCOMO Digital will present their products and solutions at Money 20/20 Europe in Copenhagen, Denmark.