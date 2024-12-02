DocMorris and Klarna join forces

As per the official press release, the collaboration aims to offer consumers a seamless, fair, and secure payment experience while further improving convenience and access to healthcare products.
As part of the partnership, Klarna has been live on both DocMorris' ecommerce platform and marketplace since early November 2023 with two of its popular payment solutions, ‘Pay in 30 Days' and ‘Pay Now’. The latter offers direct debit and bank transfer options, while the Pay in 30 Days product is an interest-free payment option that offers customers a flexible shopping experience by allowing them to complete their payments 30 days after purchase.
By integrating Klarna's payment solutions into the DocMorris platform, the companies offer German consumers more flexibility and simplify access to important healthcare products. The press release further emphasised that this partnership is also aimed at making it easy for customers to prioritise their health and well-being.
Klarna's latest Shopping Pulse survey results
show that online shopping is becoming increasingly popular across all product categories and that consumers are demanding more flexible and convenient access to their favourite products. Almost half (42%) of German shoppers shop online once a week or more, with a third (31%) of all Germans already buying medical products online, followed by leisure, sports, hobby products (27%), and care products (24%). The partnership between Klarna and DocMorris seeks to take this growing demand into account and is intended to make online purchasing of health products even more convenient and user-friendly.
Other recent updates from Klarna
In December 2023, Ayden strengthened its global partnership
with Klarna, for the latter to benefit from Adyen’s acquiring capabilities to simplify card payments for Klarna's customers. Adyen has offered Klarna’s suite of payment methods, including their interest-free Pay Now and Pay Later options to Adyen customers for over ten years. The partnership entered a new phase where Adyen assumed the role of acquiring bank on behalf of Klarna’s different consumer offerings, starting in Europe, North America, and Asia in 2024. Adyen will, as a payment provider, help Klarna make more simplified payments for Klarna’s 150 million users worldwide.
In November 2023, Klarna announced its partnership
with airline Cathay Pacific to improve travel payments in Europe. Through this collaboration, Klarna intends to offer Cathay Pacific reasonable and flexible payments to travellers in six countries across Europe, including the UK, Spain, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and Germany. The agreement came as an addition to the latest series of travel collaborations for Klarna as the company plans to further expand into the travel industry.