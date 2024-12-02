Dock, Muevy partner with Visa to boost transfers in LATAM

The new technology allows financial institutions and exchange partners to make international transfers faster and safer to more than 190 countries and territories globally.





More about the alliance

By partnering with local fintechs like Dock and Muevy, Visa is looking to redefine the way money moves, helping bring the agility and security to transactions in and from Brazil, thus allowing end-users to have more options regarding their fund transfers.

The Visa Direct service not only accelerates but also simplifies cross-border payments, while Dock will operate the entire technological infrastructure, regulatory licenses, and fraud prevention, allowing companies to focus on providing high-end customer experience and boost their sales.





What is Visa Direct?

Visa Direct is a financial technology that allows real-time money transfers from one person to another, regardless of which bank or fintech entity the card is from, as long as it is a Visa-issued card. Currently, Visa Direct has partnered with over 500 solution providers across the world to facilitate cross-border payments and promote financial inclusion.

According to the company, over 7.5 billion transactions have been processed globally through Visa Direct in 2023 alone, with more than 2,800 live client programmes enabled across the world.

Visa Direct also allows businesses to make instant refunds to their customers, without going through a cumbersome process that might last for days and generate additional costs. Ultimately, the new technology developed by Visa makes money move faster around the world, generating additional paying capabilities and supporting financial inclusion.





More about the companies

Dock is a Brazilian Banking-as-a-Service provider, providing a wide array of solutions to its customers, from digital banking capabilities to cards and credit loans. Its in-house white label purchasing solution guarantees simplicity and speed. At the same time, Dock offers fraud prevention solutions, reducing risks in end-to-end operations, ensuring legit customer onboarding.

Simultaneously, Muevy is a financial services company that accelerates cross-border instant payments by enhancing the opportunities of Open Finance. Its reliable infrastructure allows for anti-fraud measures, cryptography, clear fees and rates, as well as regulatory compliance and regular safety audits.