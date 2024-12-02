DNB taps on the Nordic API Gateway for account aggregation

Nordic API Gateway covers the vast majority of all Scandinavian banks and supports access to both personal and business accounts.

The fintech is currently assisting major banks such as Danske Bank and Jyske Bank in Denmark and a various number of start-ups, retails and ERP providers.

At the end of last year, the comapny received a EUR 5.2 million investment from DNB and Danske Bank as the northern parties plan to build their PSD2 infrastructure in the Nordics.

Soon, the fintech company will also include a smart way to initiate payments directly from account to account.