DNA Payments' solutions available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace





Following this announcement, the provider of payment services for hospitality and food & beverage (F&B) sectors and member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) also mentioned that the solutions will be available for deployment on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.











More information on the announcement

The Pay at Reception service was developed in order to enable high-level business benefits for the hospitality sector. Through this partnership, Oracle Payment Interface (OPI) communicates with axept PRO payment devices over the merchant's local area network through a secured HTTPS connection, while also making a connection to the premise-based Oracle Property Management System (PMS) in order to provide a suite of benefits to enterprises.

These include incremental authorisation (Top-Up) during the stay, a process of automatically releasing authorisations if a guest wants to pay with a different card than the one provided at check-in, pre-authorisation transactions when the individual checks-in, and complete sale transactions with the same card provided at check-in. In addition, customers will also benefit from purchase, refund, and void payments, end-of-day settlement transactions that are set to inform the payment service provider (PSP) system when the PMS initiates the end-of-day procedure, as well as tokenised and secure payments.

The Pay at Counter and Pay at Table solutions are expected to enable a range of benefits for hotels, hospitality, food, beverage, and quick-serve retail (QSR) businesses. DNA Payments' axept PRO is integrated with Oracle Simphony to deliver Pay at Counter, which will enable payments to be accepted at the counter or bar while using the transaction terminals for QSR and retail concession outlets. This will take place while enabling sales, sale plus gratuity, refunds, and more. At the same time, the Pay at Table will allow clients to make the transaction without needing to go to a counter, as the server will log on to a payment terminal in order to retrieve the bill.

The axept PRO Split Check Calculator was developed in order to optimise the manner in which customers determine which portion of the bill they wish to pay. Clients are also enabled to enter a gratuity added to the payment amount before the transaction is processed. As the receipt is printed, the amount paid is passed to the Oracle Simphony system, which then deducts the amount paid from the balance.