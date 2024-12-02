



Through this move, Down Hall Hotel & Spa seeks to further improve the guest payment experience, moving from its existing payment solution, which leveraged the OPERA on-premises technology, to OPERA Cloud, replacing its existing stand-alone payment provider with a flexible integrated service. DNA Payments’ services, which can fully integrate with Oracle OPERA Cloud hospitality platform, aim to support a more optimal experience for both guests and staff.











Furthermore, according to Down Hall Hotel & Spa’s officials, by working with DNA Payments and implementing the Oracle OPERA Cloud, the company can augment its payment process, facilitating a secure and efficient experience that meets the needs, demands, and preferences of clients. The setup and onboarding process progressed without issues, in turn leading to substantial operational efficiencies and reconciliation improvements over the business.

DNA Payments provides its services across a variety of sectors, including hospitality, retail, food and beverage, ecommerce, and builders’ merchants. For the hospitality industry specifically, the company focuses on delivering an improved guest experience by mitigating the need for multiple systems in place, offering one flexible suite for paying throughout the guests’ stay. DNA Payments’ POS terminals can accept chip and PIN, contactless, and mobile payments from several card providers, including Visa and Mastercard, as well as payment methods such as Google Pay, Apple Pay, and Samsung Pay, among others.





