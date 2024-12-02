DNA Payments, Mastercard deliver Click to Pay

Mastercard Click to Pay provides a checkout experience that is both simple and secure, offering consumers instant access to their preferred cards no matter the device, thus looking to eliminate the need to enter card details manually or to remember passwords.





DNA Payments, Mastercard collaboration details and its impact on merchants

A fully vertically integrated omnichannel payments company, DNA Payments offers acquiring services and card payment acceptance solutions to retailers, be they in-store, online, or via mobile. The Click to Pay addition to DNA Payments’ ecommerce gateway services is believed to bring forth a consistent update to merchants’ existing payment solutions.

Based on the information detailed in the announcement, no additional integration or onboarding for existing merchants and partners, as well as no uplift fees will be required. The solution is set to enable merchants to benefit from increased security, and expedited customer checkouts, together with an improved customer experience.

Furthermore, as Mastercard Click to Pay is directly embedded within checkout, it helps create a better user experience for consumers with fewer interruptions and buttons to click. Consumers are enabled with the storage and management of all their cards in a single, secure profile which is updated in an automatic manner. What is more, returning customers are intelligently recognised through either their device or email address, thus having their checkout experience simplified.











When commenting on the announcement, DNA Payments Co-Founder, Arif Babayev stated that Click to Pay is a great addition to the omnichannel payment solutions that the company delivers, adding that by working closely with Mastercard they can maintain a fast innovation pace and continue their business growth. As the company had previously partnered with Mastercard to offer its Pay by Bank app solution to their customers, Click to Pay is one other collaboration that is believed to help merchants increase and improve the ways in which they pay, added the fintech’s official.





DNA Payments offering and 2022 developments

An independent company, DNA Payments Group includes an in-house gateway servicing large corporates and mid-size businesses and several ISOs, offering services to SME customers. It also acts as a PaaS and SaaS services provider to multinational acquirers and banks and is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide payment services under the Payment Services Regulations 2017.

Throughout 2022, the company had multiple developments ranging from partnerships and product launches to acquisitions.

In May, DNA Payments announced a collaboration with ecommerce fraud protection provider Signifyd following which it integrated its fraud prevention technology to enable merchants to carry out risk assessments of their orders. In late April of the same year, the enterprise made public a separate partnership with Rivero, which helped it digitise its scheme compliance processes by leveraging Rivero’s SaaS platform.

In February, DNA Payments in collaboration with Verifone launched the latter’s Android Trinity POS terminal for commerce in the UK, a portable solution for merchants to help them do more in terms of revenue growth, customer experiences, and engagement. Earlier that month, the company also announced the acquisition of payment solutions provider Kwalitas.