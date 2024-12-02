DNA Payments launches Verifone Android Trinity POS terminal in the UK

The T650P, part of Verifone’s Android Trinity series, is a portable commerce solution, which offers merchants the ability to do more with increased security by design, portability, reliability, and flexibility. Companies working with DNA Payments can now capitalise on these terminals and leverage features and solutions designed for revenue growth, augmented customer experiences, and engagement.

The Verifone Trinity (T650P) portable Android-based POS terminal can accept payments anywhere and of any type, including mobile wallets and next generation payment methods. Its key features include a capacitive touchscreen video support, a 5MP camera for scanning and accepting payment methods, and proprietary solutions for the visually impaired.