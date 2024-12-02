



Following this announcement, the application is expected to enable merchants and traders to accept online payments, manage their finances, as well as oversee transactional data all from their mobile devices.

In addition, the financial institution is expected to continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.











More information on the product launch

Throughout this initiative, the solution’s built-in Virtual Terminal will allow DNA Payments to give customers the possibility to initiate a card payment within the application, whether they need or require it. The Integrate Payment Links will also provide them with a safe and efficient way to accept transactions through SMS and email.

At the same time, the Merchant Portal App is set to also handle every card and digital payment, even across complex organisations and businesses. The application will allow team members to access the data and tools they need with a single login, as well as the possibility to make payments across several business entities.

DNA Payments designed the Merchant Portal in order to provide clients with a single control center for all their payments and transactions. The solution will have the same functionality for both Android and iOS devices from where companies and FIs run their business, with the overall aim to meet their needs and optimise their experience, while also making sure they can accept and manage payments online from one unified tool, no matter where they are.



