DNA Payments launches Apple Pay express checkout

This new integration allows merchants to offer Apple Pay at checkout or through the Express option on the Safari browser, enabling faster transactions for customers. According to DNA Payments citing research from financial comparison service Finder, in the UK, 69% of mobile payment users opt for Apple Pay, with the platform now serving over 500 million global users.

Benefits of integrating Apple Pay Express Checkout

By incorporating Apple Pay Express Checkout, merchants can streamline the purchasing process, reduce cart abandonment, and encourage repeat transactions. This integration addresses common checkout challenges, enhancing customer satisfaction and improving overall user experience.

In a joint statement, DNA Payments officials highlighted the significance of a smooth checkout process in Ecommerce and highlighted how each unnecessary step can lead to cart abandonment, which directly impacts revenue. With Apple Pay Express Checkout, the company is looking to offer their merchants the tools required to offer a seamless experience to Apple Pay users around the world.

Other noteworthy DNA Payments developments

In September 2024, DNA Payments announced the launch of a new Merchant Portal App for iOS and Android, bringing the full functionality of the company’s product to customers. Following this announcement, the application was expected to enable merchants and traders to accept online payments, manage their finances, as well as oversee transactional data all from their mobile devices.

In addition, the financial institution continued to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.

The solution’s built-in Virtual Terminal allowed DNA Payments to give customers the possibility to initiate a card payment within the application. In essence, the Integrate Payment Links provided them with a safe and efficient way to accept transactions through SMS and email.