DNA Payments introduces Alipay+ for global transactions

The solution represents a suite of cross-border mobile payment and digitalization technology solutions operated by Ant International. Through Alipay+, over 50,000 merchants in the UK utilizing DNA Payments’ POS terminals will be able to accept direct payments from global tourists, predominantly from Asia.

This initiative is expected to benefit sectors such as hospitality, tourism, travel, and more. Initially, users of 14 Alipay+ partner e-wallets will have the capability to make mobile payments with their respective home e-wallets at selected hospitality merchants during the initial pilot scheme, slated for completion in June.

Transactions are facilitated by scanning a QR code displayed on DNA Payments’ POS terminal, allowing consumers to complete their payment using their mobile payment apps. This integration aims to provide a seamless purchasing experience for international visitors to the UK and enhance merchant-consumer engagement through DNA Payments’ POS solutions.





Among the 14 e-wallets and banking apps partnering with Alipay+ are Alipay, AlipayHK, MPay, Touch ’n Go eWallet, MyPB, Hipay, GCash, OCBC Digital, Changi Pay, TrueMoney, Tinaba, Kakao Pay, Naver Pay, and Toss Pay.

Introduced by Ant International, Alipay+ offers global coverage, connecting 88 million merchants with over 25 e-wallets and banking apps worldwide. This ecosystem aims to provide a secure and smooth payment experience, along with access to promotions, benefits, and services from merchants globally.





International direct payments

DNA Payments representatives emphasized the importance of catering to the payment preferences of Asian visitors in the UK and highlighted the potential sales boost for businesses by accepting international e-wallets.

Representatives of Alipay+ expressed satisfaction with the partnership with DNA Payments, highlighting the opportunity for businesses to receive direct payments from international visitors, particularly in sectors such as hospitality, travel, and tourism.

DNA Payments aims to simplify payment processes for businesses through its modern end-to-end payments platform, offering solutions for e-commerce checkouts, POS, and Pay by Link, as well as card acceptance and alternative payment methods like Alipay. The company is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide payment services under the Payment Services Regulations 2017.