DNA Payments and MWC Partners introduce Dynamics 365 Commerce integration





DNA Payments is an independent, full-service omnichannel payment provider that offers a wide range of payment solutions tailored to businesses of all sizes. The company enables businesses to accept payments across all channels.

DNA Payments initially contacted MWC Partners because of the firm's expertise in integrating payment systems with retail point-of-sale (POS) platforms. The integration of DNA Payments' gateway with Microsoft Dynamics represents an advancement in the company’s growing portfolio of POS integrations and partnerships within the retail industry.

MWC Partners facilitates the integration of various payment technologies, including gift cards, mobile wallets, and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) platforms. This collaboration will provide retailers with improved transaction capabilities, faster checkout experiences, and a smoother customer journey in physical retail environments.

Other partnerships from DNA Payments

In June 2025, DNA Payments announced its new collaboration with Down Hall Hotel & Spa.

Through this strategic move, Down Hall Hotel & Spa aimed to elevate the guest payment experience by transitioning from its existing payment solution, which utilised OPERA on-premises technology, to OPERA Cloud. This change replaced its stand-alone payment provider with a more adaptable integrated service. DNA Payments’ offerings were designed to seamlessly integrate with the Oracle OPERA Cloud hospitality platform, promoting a superior experience for both guests and staff.

Moreover, officials from Down Hall Hotel & Spa stated that collaborating with DNA Payments and implementing Oracle OPERA Cloud would update their payment process, ensuring a secure and efficient experience that aligned with the needs, demands, and preferences of clients. The setup and onboarding were executed smoothly, resulting in significant operational efficiencies and improvements in reconciliation within the business.