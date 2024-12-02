DNA partners Fortumo for Google Play carrier billing in Finland

The solution, based on a technical platform of the Google Play billing delivered by Fortumo, will enable customers of DNA to purchase applications and games from Google Play by going through a 1-click payment and charging the purchases to their phone bill.

DNA aims to offer its customers the opportunity to buy content online by phone and to pay for purchases via a telephone subscription invoice or prepaid credit.

According to data from eMarketer, 68% of people in Finland already own a smartphone. As reported by Gartner Line, some 90% of phones sold in Finland at the moment are smartphones and the Android operating system accounts for nearly half (48%) of all smart phones in Finnish mobile networks.

Earlier this month, Fortumo has teamed up with 1Pay, a Vietnam-based mobile payments provider, for expansion of the latter’s footprint in Southeast Asia. Similar to DNA partnership, under the terms of their agreement, merchants using 1Pay will be enabled to collect payments from their users in Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia by charging payments to the users’ phone bills.