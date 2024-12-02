DMS, PointPredictive team up to fight fraud types

PointPredictive is a provider of machine learning, fraud, and misrepresentation solutions, and its solutions, which will also be integrated into DMS’ platform, include Auto Fraud Manager, Synthetic ID Alert and Income Validation Alert. The integration provides access to over 1,200 clients on the platform, as well as it helps them identify misrepresentation and fraud at new account opening or during an application process.

DMS suggests that synthetic identity fraud, lending fraud, and income misrepresentation are some of the emerging risks their clients are trying to reduce. This partnership gives the clients access to fraud signals and patterns before they fund loans or open new accounts.

PointPredictive’s suite of artificial intelligence (AI) scores gives the ability to streamline applications for loans and new accounts by identifying which applications have lower risk of future losses from misrepresentation or fraud, and receive real-time alerts on those applications needing further scrutiny.