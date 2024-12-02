DMG Blockchain enters agreement with JCIS to expand to Japan

JCIS is a Japanese company engaged in fintech; as per the agreement, JCIS will market and sell DMG’s proprietary blockchain data analytics and forensics software tool, Bitscore, into the Japanese market. The parties may in the future enter into a joint venture.

Japan is the first country to officially regulate bitcoin markets, and as such is the ideal jurisdiction for KYC (Know your Customer) and AML (Anti Money Laundering) technology products. DMG’s suite of analytics tools, developed by its Silicon Valley-based Blockseer team, includes Bitscore, a risk-scoring tool for analyzing cryptocurrency holdings, Graph Intelligence, which traces bitcoin flows through the blockchain, and Market Factors, a blockchain data feed for market trading algorithms.

DMG Blockchain Solutions is a diversified blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates and develops end-to-end solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem.