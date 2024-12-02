dm rolls out Chinese payment method Alipay

dm drogerie markt is adding this electronic form of payment popular among customers from the Far East to its payment options. In order to use it, the customer opens the Alipay app on their smartphone at the cash register and generates a QR code with a tap of the finger. This is scanned and the purchase is completed. Use of Alipay is only possible with a Chinese bank account.

Together with its local e-wallet partners, Alipay, which is operated by Ant Financial Services Group, currently serves more than 1.2 billion users, making it one of the largest mobile payment systems in the world, according to the official press release.

epay, a global full-service provider for payment and prepaid solutions, is responsible for the technical implementation. In 2018, the company processed 1.15 billion transactions and has built up an extensive network of retailers with 710,000 point-of-sale terminals in 52 countries to connect renowned brands with consumers all around the world. epay is a division of Euronet Worldwide, a US-based company.