Dm-Drogerie Markt integrates Alipay for mobile payments

Due to this integration, Chinese tourists using Alipay will be able to shop at over 1,970 Dm-Drogerie stores in Germany.

Dm-Drogerie opened a store on Tmall, China’s B2C online marketplace, in 2017. Since then, it has attracted Chinese consumers with a wide selection of brands, particularly its private-label brands in the cosmetics, dental care, children’s personal care, and health-supplement categories.

By 2020, more than 160 million Chinese are expected to travel abroad and many of them to Europe and Germany. Spending by Alipay users in Germany has grown 2.5 times more compared to 2018.