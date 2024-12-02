dltledgers launches SaaS trade finance blockchain platform

The digital trade platform enables customers or suppliers, importers or exporters, to subscribe as a user and start to log all trades on the system. It involves paperless trading options including digital Bill of Lading, smart contracts, and end-to-end payments. The platform includes traceability so details about transactions can be shared with permitted trading partners. Repeat trades are automated.

To date, the system has processed more than a thousand trading transactions which translate to more than 3 million blockchain records because every step in the process is logged. More than USD 750 million in trade volumes have been processed on the platform. dltledgers says it’s working with global banks, shippers and ports.