dLocal taps North Africa to offer local payment capabilities

After a successful 2017 in which it has doubled their team to 120 employees globally, while also opening an office in Tel Aviv, Israel to expand their sales, R&D, security and other key departments, dLocal prepares to tap the North African markets.

Building off its expansion into Turkey and India, dLocal is now enabling acceptance and disbursement of payments in Morocco and Egypt. The company said, in a press release, that the decision to expand into the Middle East and North Africa was taken due to demand from its customers, who see enormous opportunities in these markets, but lack the ability to reach them effectively without local payment capabilities.

To effectively reach emerging consumers and businesses in LATAM, APAC and EMEA, global merchants have to know how to process hundreds of local payment methods, work with disjointed infrastructure, accept numerous currencies and become experts in local laws.

dLocal’s solution offers support for over 300 local payment methods and more than 450 ecommerce companies. The company’s cross-border payments platform is successfully processing low-value, high-volume eommerce transactions, subscription payments, high-value remittances, mass payouts, payment collections and everything in between.

