dLocal rolls out payments platform in India

The fintech company enables global e-merchants to accept and remit payments to India using all the locally relevant payment methods. The payments platform was developed to reduce numerous payment-related barriers between global merchants and local consumers who use the Internet to buy anything from physical goods to SaaS products.

The platform supports the locally relevant payment methods, including locally issued credit cards, debit cards, bank transfers and unified payments interface (UPI) - the latest initiative by India’s Central Bank aimed at boosting ecommerce and enabling instant bank payments. The key features include: local processing for pay-ins and payouts in 18 emerging markets, 1 API integration for all markets and over 200 local payment methods, free funds repatriation to the US or Europe, a mobile-first payments platform that is PCI DSS Level 1 Compliant and in-house risk chargeback management, routing tools, retry, and BIN-level logic.

For more information about dLocal, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.