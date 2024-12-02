



The collaboration aims to broaden learning opportunities for over 1.5 million students by facilitating accessible, smooth, and affordable payment solutions.











This partnership introduces alternative payment methods such as bank transfers, Visa Debit, cash, installments, Boleto, and Pix to Open English's platform. These expanded options will be immediately available to English learners in Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Uruguay, Guatemala, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, and Vietnam.

Despite the eLearning market reaching USD 3 billion in 2023, significant barriers persist, including limited payment methods, high transaction fees, and complex cross-border payments. dLocal addresses these challenges by offering a range of local payment options, competitive pricing, instant payments, and streamlined cross-border transactions. With regional expertise and compliance support, dLocal empowers eLearning companies to expand their reach and provide accessible, secure, and efficient payment solutions to students worldwide.





Challenges in payment processing for eLearning platforms

Processing payments for eLearning platforms presents a myriad of challenges, stemming from the complexities of operating in diverse global markets. One significant hurdle is navigating the web of regulatory environments across different countries and regions. Each jurisdiction imposes its own set of rules and regulations governing online payments, making compliance a daunting task for eLearning platforms like Open English. From data protection laws to financial regulations, ensuring adherence to these requirements adds layers of complexity to payment processing operations.

Moreover, the management of currency conversions poses a considerable challenge for eLearning platforms operating internationally. With students from various countries enrolling in courses, platforms must facilitate transactions in multiple currencies. Fluctuations in exchange rates can impact pricing and revenue, requiring sophisticated currency management strategies to mitigate risks and maintain financial stability. Additionally, currency conversion fees can eat into profit margins, making it imperative for platforms to optimise their payment processes to minimise costs while providing transparent and competitive pricing for students.

Ensuring data security and compliance is another critical concern for eLearning platforms processing payments. With the increasing prevalence of cyber threats and data breaches, safeguarding sensitive financial information is paramount. Platforms must implement robust security measures to protect payment data and adhere to stringent compliance standards such as PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard).