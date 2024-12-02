dLocal partners with Jeeves





Through this collaboration, Jeeves intends to enable its clients to make payouts in local currency, while also allowing their vendors to receive the payment in USD. By introducing the cross-border payment solution across emerging markets, the company aims to provide a more simplified financial experience for its business clients.











dLocal – Jeeves partnership objective

The collaboration between dLocal and Jeeves extends to a large number of countries, including South Africa, India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Japan, Turkey, and the UAE, as well as to Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, and Uruguay. The strategic alliance underlines both companies’ commitment to optimise the efficiency and security of cross-border payments for clients in these regions. According to Jeeves’ officials, by joining forces with dLocal, the company solidifies its mission of making financial transactions simple and safe for clients.



Furthermore, representatives from dLocal stated that the company’s cross-border payment solutions, merged with Jeeves’ financial technology, intend to provide an enhanced experience for enterprises and vendors across multiple regions. The alliance between dLocal and Jeeves supports their objective of simplifying global client payments and providing a streamlined user experience for businesses operating internationally. With the solution, the two companies want to foster growth and help businesses in their expansion efforts, while promoting secure and efficient client relationships.





dLocal’s recent developments and partnerships





During the same period, dLocal



With its solutions, dLocal aims to enable local payments in emerging markets, connecting global enterprise merchants with consumers in 40 countries across APAC, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. In recent months, the company entered multiple partnerships, including one with inDrive , with the two companies intending to simplify payment methods for drivers and riders in Brazil with a cashless solution. inDrive integrated dLocal for Platforms, enabling a fast and simple way to accept and disburse funds to sub-accounts within a single service. Moreover, the company launched the all-in-one product in Brazil to offer cashless solutions for its riders and drivers, the region being one of the first in which inDrive introduced it.During the same period, dLocal collaborated with ACE Money Transfer to provide instant, secure, and cost-effective remittances in APAC and EMEA. By joining forces, dLocal and ACE Money Transfer intended to advance the growth of remittance inflows to these regions through simplified, secure, fast, and convenient processes.

