dLocal partners with Ebury





Following this announcement, the partnership between dLocal and Ebury is set to provide customers and clients with the possibility to access cost-effective, reliable, and diversified payment methods.







More information on the collaboration

dLocal represents a company that was developed in order to offer optimised local payment solutions to customers in high-growth markets, as well as to connect global enterprise merchants and traders with multiple clients across Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The firm will provide its `One dLocal` services in order to enable Ebury to accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds around the world without needing to manage separate pay-in and pay-out processors. In addition, the procedure will take place without requiring clients to set up numerous local entities or integrate multiple acquirers and payment methods in each market.

Ebury is a global financial services company that was developed in order to provide businesses and partners with the capability to trade and develop on an international scale securely and efficiently. The firm focuses on delivering a comprehensive suite of products, including international payments, transactions, and collections, FX risk management, business lending, and API integrations.

Throughout this strategic deal, Ebury will be enabled to manage both pay-ins and pay-outs in a secure and efficient way, while also improving costs and delivery times. In addition, by leveraging dLocal’s payment tool, the company will be allowed to provide optimised support to their merchants during the process of accessing complex emerging markets. The partnership will enable Ebury to gain access to over 41 regions across Africa, as the company continues its process of scaling in several markets.

At the same time, the collaboration is set to provide Ebury’s customers with the capability to access liquidity and competitive rates. This process is expected to facilitate their expansion into multiple economies across the globe, in a secure and efficient manner. Both companies will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of their clients in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the procedure of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.



