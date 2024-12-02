



Thailand's hospitality sector is important to the economy and is expected to reach USD 1.50 billion by 2025 and grow to USD 1.98 billion by 2030. However, many properties face challenges like fragmented payment systems, outdated infrastructure, and high cross-border fees, which cause payment delays, cash flow issues, and increased administrative burdens.

dLocal facilitates local payments in emerging markets by linking global enterprise merchants with billions of consumers in regions such as APAC, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. By adopting the dLocal Platform solution, Cloudbeds will automate property onboarding, manage ledgers, and facilitate payments in local currency, removing operational hurdles and increasing financial accessibility for thousands of businesses. This collaboration enables Thai hotels to onboard, process payments on their websites, receive OTA payments and accept both local and international credit cards. These transactions optimise the guest experience by minimising check-in delays and ensuring a better stay.

With this partnership, hotels and properties utilising Cloudbeds can process payments directly through the platform, fostering a simplified experience while optimising operations and integrating business and financial management. Cloudbeds efficiently manages transactions, enabling properties to receive local settlements. By automating fund distribution, this collaboration improves cash flow, simplifies financial management, and bolsters the financial stability of hotels throughout Thailand.

Other partnerships from dLocal

In March 2025, dLocal partnered with Belmoney to simplify cross-border remittance payments.

This partnership allowed Belmoney to leverage dLocal’s extensive payment infrastructure, which accommodated over 900 local and alternative payment methods. These methods included bank transfers, digital wallets, and card payments across markets such as Bangladesh, Ecuador, Peru, and Pakistan. Notably, the network also encompassed digital wallets like OPay in Nigeria and GCash in the Philippines.