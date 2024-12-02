Cross-border payment platform dLocal has announced that it has entered into a new collaboration with Cleeng to provide local payment solutions in emerging markets.

Through this partnership, dLocal and Cleeng aim to enable Brazilian subscription services and digital content providers to deliver local payment methods, such as Pix, through the orchestration capabilities of Primer, in turn ensuring optimal subscription billing and customer experiences.

The surge in Brazil’s digital subscription sector

Brazil’s digital subscription sector is growing at a rapid pace, with this expansion being mostly attributed to the region having one of the highest internet penetrations in Latin America. The broader digital transformation market, of which these services are part, is projected to continue on this growth trajectory, underlining the strong demand for digital and recurring offerings. However, recurring billing and churn remain key issues due to limited credit card use and payment failures, while the expansion of local payment solutions is making subscriptions more accessible and reliable for consumers across the region.

By working together, dLocal and Cleeng aim to address these challenges, merging the latter’s subscriber management platform with dLocal’s local payment infrastructure across emerging markets, starting in Brazil, with Pix. With this collaboration, merchants are set to be able to benefit from simplified subscription billing with decreased failure risk and higher conversion rates. By providing familiar payment methods, the solution focuses on augmenting the overall user experience, making subscriptions more accessible for a broader audience, without depending on international credit cards.

Furthermore, Cleeng will act as a Merchant of Record to D2C subscription platforms and apps, while dLocal enables the pay-in process in Brazil through Pix payments, orchestrated by Primer’s technology. In the future, the companies intend to further scale their capabilities with credit card acquiring and allow increased payment coverage across the country.