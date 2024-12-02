dLocal partners with ACE Money Transfer





Through this collaboration, dLocal and ACE Money Transfer aim to foster growth in remittance inflows to these regions through streamlined, secure, fast, and convenient processes. By using ACE Money Transfer and dLocal, customers in the UK, Europe, Canada, Australia, and Switzerland can transfer funds instantly across APAC and EMEA through payment channels, including bank transfers and wallet payments.











The partnership’s objective

The partnership supports dLocal’s commitment to develop an improved payment infrastructure in emerging markets, fostering fast, convenient, secure, and economical remittance solutions for emigrants. The two companies see the APAC and EMEA regions as areas for expansion due to the increased demand for international remittances. According to ACE Money Transfer’s officials, the company offers money transfers to more than 100 countries and aims to address the global payment gaps so that customers can transfer funds without friction and delays.



dLocal and ACE Money Transfer’s objective is to advance the financial technology sector, specifically regarding cross-border transactions, while fostering financial inclusivity for global citizens. The two companies intend to prioritise speed, security, and accessibility so that they can support expatriates in providing for their families and contributing to their home economies.





dLocal’s past developments





Through its solutions, dLocal enables local payments in emerging markets, connecting global enterprise merchants with emerging market consumers in 40 countries across APAC, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. With the One dLocal platform, global companies can accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds worldwide without having to manage separate pay-in and payout processors, set up multiple local entities, and integrate various acquirers and payment methods in each market.Recently, Great Learning, a global ed-tech company, partnered with dLocal to enable local payment methods and instalments in Mexico, Brazil, and Colombia. The collaboration allows the two companies to promote inclusivity in education by offering instalments in the three regions. By using dLocal’s cross-border payments platform, Great Learning intends to improve the affordability of its programs, enabling customers to pay in their local currency and up to 12 instalments.Moreover, in July 2023, dLocal was licensed as a payment institution by the Central Bank of Brazil. Through this, the company can offer a suite of financial services and take part in PIX, as well as accept deposits from the public and manage e-wallets.

