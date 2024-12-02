dLocal partners Eneba for easy gaming access in LATAM

The partnership aims to deliver accessible gaming for the LATAM market, currently comprising of over 316 million players, out of whom nearly a half originate from Brazil. Moreover, a study by Konvoy suggests that 82% of the total number of gamers in the LATAM region are pay-to-play, which emphasises the need to expand alternative payment methods (APMs).

The markets and payment methods that will be accessible through this partnership include bank transfers, card and cash payments, as well as PIX, in countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, and Uruguay.

The current needs of the gaming industry in LATAM

One of customers’ most frequent request in the region is easy access to local payment methods, and one of the main reasons they decide to choose Eneba as a gaming and entertainment provider. By partnering with dLocal, Eneba will be able to better cater to users’ needs and even expand the local gaming market, as more users in LATAM will be drawn towards the industry due to its payment accessibility.

On a broader level, the strategic alliance will boost the local payments market, boost digitalisation and the overall adoption of alternative payment methods in LATAM, which has already seen a rise in digital payment options in the past few years.





Additional information about dLocal and Eneba

dLocal connects global enterprise merchants and billions of high-growth market consumers across various regions, including LATAM, Asia, and Africa. It provides local and cross-border payment solutions through one direct API, one platform, and one contract. The easy solution allows global companies to accept payments, send payouts, and even settle funds without requiring to manage separate pay-out and pay-in processors or set up various local entities.

At the same time, Eneba is a digital entertainment marketplace with over 10 million users registered. It offers game keys for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, as well as mobile top-ups and gift cards. It offers its users competitive prices on over 80,000 products, quick refunds, secure payments, and an enhanced customer experience.