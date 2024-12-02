



To support the expansion of its footprint across the African region, dLocal partnered with Wakanow, enabling the latter’s customers to access more optimised and simplified cross-border payment capabilities. As an online travel agency based in Nigeria, Wakanow intends to serve the needs and preferences of African travellers. By working with dLocal, Wakanow customers are set to receive the ability to book travel services and pay in their local currencies or via their preferred payment methods on the company’s website.











What are dLocal and Wakanow’s plans?

The strategic partnership is set to connect African travellers with worldwide destinations, with the companies’ work already facilitating dLocal-enabled payments in Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Senegal, and Tanzania. The two firms plan to further expand their footprint and offer their services to South Africa in the upcoming period. According to Wakanow’s officials, the decision to collaborate with dLocal was based on the company’s capabilities to deliver payment solutions that can manage the complexities of African travel markets. dLocal’s presence and knowledge within the continent, as well as its scalable solutions, enable Wakanow to accelerate its expansion and advance its features.



Moreover, representatives from Kalabash, the fintech subsidiary of Wakanow Group, underscored that the alliance assists the company in improving its capabilities and allows it to serve individuals from the broader African market with optimised payment solutions. By joining forces with dLocal, the firm can provide a simplified and more efficient transaction experience, which helps Wakanow as it enhances its travel finance and tech capabilities.



As dLocal aims to continue to expand its presence in Africa and the travel industry within the region, the partnership enables it to provide local payment options that improve transactions and make global travel more accessible for individuals. The current move is also set to optimise the customer experience and deliver additional markets for business.