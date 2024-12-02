dLocal integrates WeChat Pay, AliPay and UnionPay

Together, the three online payments providers cover 70% of the Chinese market which had a value of USD 2.9 trillion in online payments in 2016. The new integration allows merchants on the dLocal platform to reach 300 million Chinese consumers.

The company’s payments platform supports over 200 local payment methods used in emerging markets in APAC, Latin America, Eastern Europe and the Middle East. dLocal supports local credit cards, cash payments, and bank transfers in each region. Merchants that accept payments through dLocal can enable WeChat Pay, AliPay, and Union Pay with just one click.

The cross-border ecommerce market in China is booming. According to Boston Consulting Group, Chinese consumers spent about USD 750 billion online in 2016 and the ecommerce market will continue to grow by 20% annually.