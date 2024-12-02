dLocal expands payments platform in APAC, LATAM

Leveraging a proprietary API-based payments-technology platform, dLocal now supports over 300 local payment methods in 15 emerging market countries, including Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, and Mexico.

Merchants that wish to sell in Indonesia will be able to accept online cash payments, credit card payments from Visa, Mastercard, JCB, and American Express, e-wallet payments from OVO and LinkAja, and bank transfers. Merchants that wish to sell in Ecuador will be able to support credit and debit card payments from Visa, Mastercard, and credit card payments from Alia, while merchants that wish to sell in Bolivia can accept bank transfers.

The addition of Indonesia, Ecuador, and Bolivia expands the total market available to dLocal's 450 clients to an estimated USD 140 billion.