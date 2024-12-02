dLocal expands partnership with eSky Group













Through this collaboration, the two companies support their joint commitment to delivering improved payment solutions in the markets of Latin America and Africa. Since their initial partnership in 2021, dLocal and eSky Group have been working together on developing an efficient payment process that enhances the payment experience in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and South Africa. Their joint efforts revolve around local acquiring, ensuring decreased processing costs, accelerated settlement, and upgraded customer support, while also providing improved authorisation rates for customers in these countries.

dLocal – eSky Group partnership objective

According to eSky Group’s officials, as a travel platform, the company focuses on solutions that provide customers with an enhanced experience. In addition to increased authorisation rates, the partnership with dLocal improved payment processing and streamlined refunds, elevating customer satisfaction. Currently, the two companies plan to introduce instalment payment options and additional alternative payment methods that support customers’ needs and requirements. Through the launch of these solutions, dLocal and eSky Group intend to further solidify their position in LATAM and Africa.



Representatives from dLocal stated that the collaboration with eSky Group aims to support the growth in Latin America and Africa by focusing on local acquiring. By prioritising local acquiring, both companies enhanced customer experience and encouraged expansion in these dynamic markets. dLocal and eSky Group’s alliance intends to set an example of how collaboration and innovation in payment processing can provide improved results for both the companies and their customers.





dLocal’s recent developments and collaborations