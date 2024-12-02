dLocal expands partnership with eSky Group

Through this collaboration, the two companies support their joint commitment to delivering improved payment solutions in the markets of Latin America and Africa. Since their initial partnership in 2021, dLocal and eSky Group have been working together on developing an efficient payment process that enhances the payment experience in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and South Africa. Their joint efforts revolve around local acquiring, ensuring decreased processing costs, accelerated settlement, and upgraded customer support, while also providing improved authorisation rates for customers in these countries.
According to eSky Group’s officials, as a travel platform, the company focuses on solutions that provide customers with an enhanced experience. In addition to increased authorisation rates, the partnership with dLocal improved payment processing and streamlined refunds, elevating customer satisfaction. Currently, the two companies plan to introduce instalment payment options and additional alternative payment methods that support customers’ needs and requirements. Through the launch of these solutions, dLocal and eSky Group intend to further solidify their position in LATAM and Africa.
Representatives from dLocal stated that the collaboration with eSky Group aims to support the growth in Latin America and Africa by focusing on local acquiring. By prioritising local acquiring, both companies enhanced customer experience and encouraged expansion in these dynamic markets. dLocal and eSky Group’s alliance intends to set an example of how collaboration and innovation in payment processing can provide improved results for both the companies and their customers.
With its solutions, dLocal intends to allow local payments in emerging markets and to connect global merchants with consumers in 40 countries across APAC, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Recently, the company partnered
with Jeeves to offer secure client payments in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The collaboration aimed to allow Jevees’ clients to make payouts in local currency and its vendors to receive the payment in USD. With the launch of the cross-border payment solution, the company wanted to offer a more simplified financial experience for its business clients. The partnership extended to several countries, including South Africa, India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Japan, Turkey, and the UAE, as well as to Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, and Uruguay.
Moreover, at the end of October 2023, dLocal and inDrive partnered
to simplify payment methods for drivers and riders in Brazil by introducing a cashless solution. Through this collaboration, inDrive included dLocal for Platforms as an additional payment solution in its app, with the platform enabling a more convenient way to accept payments and disburse funds to sub-accounts whiting a single solution. inDrive launched the all-in-one product in Brazil to provide cashless solutions to its riders and drivers, with the country being one of the first regions where the company implemented it.
During the same period, dLocal joined forces
with ACE Money Transfer to provide instant, secure, and cost-efficient remittances in APAC and EMEA. The two companies intended to support the growth in remittance inflows to these regions through simplified, secure, fast, and convenient processes, with customers in the UK, Europe, Canada, Australia, and Switzerland being able to use ACE Money Transfers and dLocal to send funds instantly across APAC and EMEA through payment channels.