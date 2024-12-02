dLocal expands its payment platform to MENA region

Egypt and Morocco are the first countries within the MENA region where dLocal is simplifying merchant expansion into the ecommerce market with a platform that can process local payments and handle mass payouts.

dLocal’s expansion into the MENA region is driven by acute interest from digital media and SaaS merchants that are eager to capitalize on the region’s internet penetration, digital payment reforms, and projected ecommerce growth.

A recent dLocal market research shows several positive growth trends in the region, including a conflux of regulatory reform and technology advancements signaling the potential development of new ecommerce markets.

In Morocco, consumers are embracing new tools to buy goods online as they move away from customary traditions such as paying with cash and wanting to see and touch goods before buying them. In Egypt, a population of mostly young shoppers (50% under age 30) is driving the transition to online shopping and payments.

dLocal payments platform is designed to enable SaaS companies, internet retailers, marketplaces and online travel agencies merchants to accept local payment options and remit mass payouts cross-border payments without the need to operate a local entity or navigate the fragmented and complex regional payments ecosystems that are prevalent in growth markets.