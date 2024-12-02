The collaboration aims to simplify local payment processing for travelers across Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America, allowing customers to book flights using their preferred payment methods.

With demand for travel in Latin America projected to grow by over 5% annually, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), there is an increasing need for secure and adaptable cross-border payment solutions. This partnership enables Viva Aerobus to offer more localized payment options, which can enhance booking conversion rates and improve the customer experience by making payments more accessible and convenient.





Through this integration, Viva Aerobus will be able to accept multiple currencies and facilitate transactions via various regional payment methods. dLocal’s platform includes features such as installments, Smart Routing, Network Tokenization, and 3D Secure (3DS), which help support secure and efficient transactions. This payment infrastructure also provides insights into transaction data, allowing Viva Aerobus to understand customer behaviors and further tailor its payment strategy as it expands.





A vision in motion

The partnership is expected to help Viva Aerobus reduce operational challenges related to payment processing, enabling the airline to focus on its core services. By expanding its payment options, the airline aims to reach a broader customer base, benefiting both domestic and international travelers.

Initially, the partnership will focus on improving payment capabilities within Viva Aerobus’s current markets. Future plans include expanding payment solutions to new international routes and integrating emerging payment technologies to simplify the booking experience further. Both companies view this collaboration as a step toward enhancing accessibility and improving cross-border travel experiences in Latin America.