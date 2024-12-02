DKSH partners with aCommerce to expand ecommerce operations

Paul Srivorakul, group chief executive officer of aCommerce, said this strategic investment was on par with the companys expansion agenda into new markets such as Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam, timesoracle.com reports. Market expansion service DKSH has invested in Bangkok-based ecommerce solution provider aCommerce.

aCommerce was founded in 2013, helping companies like LOreal, Nestlé and HP build their performance marketing, platform development, delivery, payment solutions and client service to boost ecommerce sales. As of now, it has over 140 clients and has over tripled its monthly revenue since January, 2015. Publicly listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since March 2012, DKSH is a global company headquartered in Zurich.

DKSH has 28,000 specialists on the ground delivering integrated end-to-end solutions across online and offline channels in Asia. Business activities are organized into four specialized Business Units that mirror DKSH fields of expertise: Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Performance Materials and Technology.