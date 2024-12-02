Dixy uses Factorins Ethereum tech to facilitate trade finance

The new system is developed on a private version of Ethereum, and will allow Dixy’s suppliers to receive payments within one business day instead of the previous two weeks. The platform connects with several banks and factoring companies via a single interface. This facilitates the settlements between the retailer and multiple suppliers.

Also, in the pilot phase 12,000 test transactions have been run. Among the participants are the Russian banks Alfa Bank and Pervouralskbank, but the platform is available for participants via both desktop and mobile interfaces. Moreover, Factorin’s first client, Dixy is a supermarket chain with 2% of the Russian market and almost USD 5 billion in revenue in 2018, which is already on board with the Ethereum trade finance platform.