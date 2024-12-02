Divido secures USD 15 mln to licence its pay-later platform

The company, a consumer finance platform for retailers, lenders, and payment intermediaries, is currently available through over 1,000 partners that are offering B2C and B2B finance to their customers at the checkout.

Divido provides customers with the ability to spread the cost of any product or service over a period of time, by granting instant access to credit at the moment of purchase, online and in-store. The platform is quick to integrate with and it works in multiple markets, with multiple lenders. It is currently available in the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the Nordics, and the US. Plans are currently underway to expand to ten more countries by the end of 2019.

American Express Ventures and Mastercard were amongst the investors backing the company in order to deliver its platform for consumer finance.