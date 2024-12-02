Divido partners with Splitit for POS finance

According to the press release, the partnership addresses the desire from multinational retailers and consumers to have greater choice at the checkout. Splitit’s omnichannel and cross-border instalment solution is available as an additional payment method for Divido merchants and customers initially in the UK and the US.

Divido’s research, The Spending Index: Big Ticket Edition, revealed that 60% of consumers would remain loyal to a retailer if the payments process was effortless, while a third of UK shoppers state that they view paying by finance as a convenient way to spread the cost of payments.

For more information about Splitit, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.