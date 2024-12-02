Divido introduces Pay Later and Bank Transfer to its checkout platform

With Pay Later, customers will be able to pay off the credit via monthly instalments, for a set period. Customer will not pay anything for a set period (e.g. 3 or 12 months) and settles the full amount the final month instead. This provides the customer with more choice with how they would like to manage their finances, as well as taking advantage of interest-free finance.

Divido’s Bank Transfer option provides the customer with the choice to pay in full upfront via bank transfer, rather than credit card. As the transfer is entirely electronic, the process is instant, so the money is immediately deposited into the merchant’s account. The customer needs to only select their bank and complete a short security process.

Divido is a retail finance platform that allows companies to offer instant customer finance. The company was launched to provide customers with the choice they want and need, whether that be when paying for a mattress, a garden shed or a necklace. Now, it counts over 750 merchants, retailers and banks including HTC, BMW and Mastercard.