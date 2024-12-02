Divido, Digital River partner to streamline global ecommerce

Divido works with merchants, banks and intermediaries to offer financing solutions to consumers at the point of sale. It supports brands at every stage of the sales process from attracting new customers to increasing average order values.

Due to this partnership, the two companies can offer the finance solution to a wide range of global ecommerce clients. For brands that implement the solution, their customers can see a full breakdown of their finance offering, receive credit approval and complete the online transaction in just minutes.

Currently available in the UK, Germany and the Nordics, Divido will offer its finance platform to eight new countries in 2018 in order to expand global coverage for its merchants and partners, including Digital River.