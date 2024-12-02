Divido announces expansion to France

According to the press release, the company’s lending platform is already live and connecting national lenders with multinational retailers in France, including Simba Sleep, which will be followed by Lenovo and HTC. In addition, Divido has been selected to join the Galeries Lafayette Plug and Play accelerator.

For French lenders, Divido’s platform provides a gateway to retailers in multiple countries and different currencies, all through one integration.

Divido is already integrated into the French ecosystem through partnerships PrestaShop, a popular ecommerce platform across several European markets.