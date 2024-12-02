Ditto TV partners Fortumo for mobile payment service

Under the terms of the partnership, Ditto TV users are able to subscribe to their favourite content on Ditto TV and make payments through their mobile operator and without the need of a credit card, cash on delivery (COD) or net banking options. This payment model is available for both post-paid and pre-paid mobile users.

Ditto TV has integrated this process for mobile payment across all subscription packages, including VOD and MOD content. What customers need to do is to select the content to view and confirm the payment on the mobile phone charging the amount to their mobile operator. Fortumo will process the payment request with the concerned telecom operator and once the verification is generated, the user can avail the content. The payment is later charged to the customer mobile bill or deducted from his pre-paid account balance, as the case may be.

In recent news, One Platform Foundation has unveiled that Fortumo has joined its Open In-App Billing (OpenIAB) initiative to enable developers to use mobile operator billing in 80 countries for in-app purchasing in any Android app store.