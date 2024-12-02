Ditto, Bankable partner for UK faster payment scheme API access

The mobile bank’s aim is to help people who need to access multiple currencies on a regular basis (frequent travellers, expatriates, online shoppers and so on). Due to its multi-currency model, customers can open current accounts in different currencies.

With Bankable’s Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) solution, Ditto will be able to offer its customers a UK sort code and account number, from which they can send and receive GBP payments to/from other UK bank accounts.

Launched in 2010, Bankable’s API-based BaaS platform provides payment solutions with account/card issuance and management, transaction processing and compliance. It offers access to the FPS as well as Swift, SEPA STEP2, Target2 and soon SEPA Instant Payments.