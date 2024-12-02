Within the pilot program, more than 4,000 wallets will be given out, each containing USD 5,56 in ckBTC.

This initiative aims to allow students in Aguascalientes to explore and use the service at different establishments within the universities involved.

How does this partnership help cryptocurrency acceptance in Mexico?

This initiative is a major step in making financial services and digital education more accessible in Mexico.

Ditobanx is a digital financial services platform that provides various solutions, including digital wallets, Mastercard cards, bill payments, merchant payment processing, loans, cash-in/cash-out services, and digital asset tokenization. Supported by international venture capital funds like Mexico's Ark Fund and European investors, Ditobanx is dedicated to promoting innovation and financial inclusivity throughout Latin America.

The collaboration between Ditobanx Mexico and ICP Hub Mexico focuses on tackling a pressing concern: the limited acceptance of cryptocurrencies in Mexican trade. Together, they crafted a solution enabling payments with ckBTC, a cryptocurrency that ensures swift transfers within one minute. This surpasses the transaction processing time of other cryptocurrencies, which can range from 20 to 30 minutes. The program aims to promote the use of ckBTC and provide young individuals with a convenient financial option, bypassing the challenges of opening a traditional bank account, which can be time-consuming and complex.

After the launch in Aguascalientes, Ditobanx Mexico and ICP Hub Mexico wish to extend the program to additional universities in Mexico City and various states. This expansion will provide a greater number of young people with access to advanced digital financial resources, ultimately enhancing the utilisation of ckBTC and other digital assets nationwide.