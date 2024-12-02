Distilled Analytics rolls out predictive identity platform

The platform includes accurate anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) compliance solutions to ease the burden of handling conflicting regulatory requirements.

Distilled IDENTITY applies advanced biometrics and predictive analytics from MIT, University of Oxford, and Imperial College researchers to augment authentication, verify customer identity, and provide match capabilities using new data sources and methods. The system provides for continuous authentication in the background, for both security and convenience for end users.

In addition to Distilled IDENTITY, Distilled Analytics’ predictive identity platform enables solutions for credit risk and impact assessment.