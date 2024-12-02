Discover to support Apple Pay

Under the terms of the agreement, Discover Network will enable eligible financial institutions, including Discover Debit issuers, to enable their card holders to use Apple Pay.

In addition to paying in stores with iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus and Apple Watch, card members can also use Apple Pay with iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 3 when paying for goods and services within apps beginning the fall of 2015.

Discover credit card members will still receive all of their current benefits, including CashBack Bonus and the new Freeze It security tool that allows them to stop any new purchases, cash advances and balance transfers when they temporarily misplace their cards.

Visa, MasterCard and American Express announced their support for Apple Pay when the service was first unveiled in September 2014.