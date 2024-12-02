Discover to start contactless card rollout

Representatives of Discover mentioned that the goals of this digital solution are to make payments fast, easy, and secure, as well as to give cardmembers more choices in how they pay.

Also, the rollout of contactless-enabled cards will start in November 2019 for most Discover it and Discover More cardmembers who need cards reissued or replaced. Beginning in December, contactless cards will start to be issued to new Discover cardmembers.