Discover, PayPal's card members allowed to redeem rewards

Through this, card members are given a convenient and flexible way to reward themselves. Thus, all eligible Discover users can pay with their Cashback Bonus or Miles using PayPal when they shop online and in apps. After they link their Discover card with PayPal, card members can instantly redeem any amount of their rewards on eligible purchases at checkout.

This collaboration aims to give Discover card members a suite of benefits and experiences with PayPal, which include enabling users to link their Discover card to their PayPal wallet from Discover’s app and website. After this is linked, card members are given the security of checking out with PayPal while shopping at merchants online. Moreover, beginning in July and running through August 2020, Discover it and Discover More card members can earn 5% cash back on up to USD 1,500 in purchases when they shop at PayPal and restaurants if activated. However, what card members need to do is link their Discover card with their PayPal accounts.