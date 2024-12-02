Discover launches new cashback debit account

The new account is designed to be the primary account customers will need and use, featuring early access to paychecks up to two days in advance, and an enhanced mobile banking experience. The card scheme also allows clients to join its Cashback Bonus rewards programme with zero fees, which will bring rewards and cashback for every purchase made.

According to internal research conducted by Discover, 90% of the customers mention that having no fees is among the most important criteria when opting for a new bank account. Easiness of access, security, and cashback rewards also represent important features to check.

The new Cashback Debit card by Discover offers a series of useful and attractive features, including rewards with 1% cashback on up to USD 3,000 in debit card purchases per month, zero fees and commissions for maintenance, access to over 60,000 no-fee ATMs across the US, 24/7 customer service, and mobile wallet access through Apple Pay.